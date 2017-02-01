2 arrested for robbery in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 19-year-olds were arrested after police said they forced their way into a Shippensburg Township apartment and demanded money and drugs.

Michael McDaniel and Chance Neilley, both of Bethlehem, entered the apartment through an open first-floor window early Wednesday and threatened six people with a knife and a pellet gun that resembled a semiautomatic handgun, state police in Carlisle said.

The two fled when police officers arrived at the off-campus apartment in the first block of Richard Avenue but were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Both are charged with robbery, burglary and related counts. They were sent to Cumberland County Prison on $139,000 bail.

