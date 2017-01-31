Worker charged with animal cruelty after pig euthanized

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have filed animal cruelty charges against a New Holland Sales Stables employee.

Charges against 53-year-old John King, of Ronks, stem from a January 16 incident at the stable yard along Fulton Street.

New Holland police say King failed to provide veterinarian care for a pig that had been left alone among several dead pigs.

A witness who observed the pig initially contacted police. Based on the level of distress, arrangments were made for the pig to be euthanized.

King told police he was aware the pig’s living condition but failed to get proper care.

New Holland Sales Stables are assisting with the investigation.

