Woman accused of stealing from Cumberland County business

WHTM Staff Published:
(Upper Allen Township Police Department)
(Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County is charged with stealing from a Cumberland County business.

According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, an investigation was started in March of 2016 into the theft of funds from a local business.

Investigators determined 44-year-old Roxanne Mohler was responsible.

Mohler, of New Holland, was an employee of the unnamed business, police said.

Police said Mohler surrendered Tuesday and was arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception.

Mohler’s bail was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday.

