Wolf to seek another $10M to help reverse drug overdoses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for another $10 million to help save the lives of people overdosing on heroin or prescription drugs.

The Wolf administration said Tuesday that the Democratic governor wants the money to help law enforcement agencies and first responders buy the overdose antidote naloxone.

Grants would be available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Wolf will make the request in the budget proposal he submits to the Legislature next week for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The Legislature last year approved $20 million to expand addiction treatment programs.

The Wolf administration says more than 2,300 opioid overdoses have been reversed by first responders in Pennsylvania since November 2014.

It also says heroin and opioid overdoses are now Pennsylvania’s leading cause of accidental deaths.

