What to expect from Wolf’s budget address next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Officially, Groundhog Day is Thursday in Punxsutawney.

Unofficially, it’s next Tuesday in Harrisburg as Gov. Tom Wolf presents his budget and Fiscal Phil sees the shadow of a large deficit.

Again.

“I don’t think we’ve had a responsible budget for six years and that makes this year the most challenging,” said Sen. John Yudichak (D-Luzerne/Carbon).

This current year’s budget should have been written by Hemingway because it was a marvelous work of fiction that was never going to add up. Revenues are lagging at nearly $500 million and rising, and the structural deficit could reach $3 billion.

The challenge, as Yudichak called it, is made tougher by a refusal by the Republican-controlled Legislature to hike income or sales taxes. Wolf concedes the point.

“Next week, the governor will present a budget that’s balanced, that does not raise broad-based taxes, and continues to deliver the services that Pennsylvanians need,” said JJ Abbott, Wolf’s spokesman.

A boisterous group of advocates in the Capitol Rotunda called on Wolf and lawmakers to change course and find additional revenues for schools and social service workers.

“For the last six years, every budget has been balanced on the backs of working families,” bellowed John Meyerson with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. “It’s wrong. It has to stop.”

Unions, education advocates, and public service workers said continual cuts have frayed the safety net for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable.

“There comes a time when “the more for less mentality” long ago coined by Gov. Thornburgh provides diminishing returns,” said Tom Herman, president of the Service Employees International Union. “We are there.”

“There’s something called reality,” said Marc Steir, director of the left-leaning Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, “and reality is we have huge deficits and we cannot fund those deficits without new revenues.”

Steir insists that if the state would tax Marcellus Shale natural gas and the wealthiest Pennsylvanians at a higher rate, its financial problems would be solved.

“But only if we embrace the idea of taxing the people at the top who are getting away with murder,” Steir said.

But in the current political climate, that’s not likely to happen. House Appropriations Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York) says the only way to save money in state government is to cut programs and/or people. This coming budget year, Fiscal Phil will be nobody’s favorite groundhog.

“I tell members and I tell the public, everybody’s ox is getting gored. In other words, everybody is gonna suffer through the pain because some of the luxuries we’ve had in the past we’re not gonna have in the future,” Saylor said.

