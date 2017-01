Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Private First Class Stanley Horwitz, of Harrisburg, was a combat medic during the Vietnam War.

In 1966, at the age of 19, he was killed in action.

Stanley had served a year in Korea and received the Purple Heart for a wound he had suffered. He also received the Bronze Star in Vietnam for trying to save a platoon leader’s life when he was mortally wounded.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

