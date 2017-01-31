Wagner loans campaign $4M for Pennsylvania governor’s race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican state senator who wants to challenge Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid is reporting that he’s loaned his campaign $4 million.

Scott Wagner’s campaign reported Tuesday that he also gave his gubernatorial campaign another $90,000 from his Senate campaign account. Including another $175,000 in interest, Wagner reported almost $4.3 million in his campaign account as of Dec. 31.

Wagner and Wolf are both from York County in southcentral Pennsylvania. Wagner owns the $65 million municipal waste hauler Penn Waste, which has contracts with dozens of municipalities.

Wagner’s been in office since 2014, when he won a write-in bid over the GOP’s hand-picked candidate.

Wolf, a Democrat, hadn’t filed a campaign finance report for 2016 as of early Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday was the state’s deadline to file.

