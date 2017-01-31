Uncertainty surrounds Affordable Care Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With hours remaining to sign up for the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, officials with Lebanon Family Health Services were still urging people to sign for coverage under the health care law despite its uncertain future.

“I do think people are worried,” said Holly Dolan, the director of education and outreach. “We are advising people to sign up. Policies that are signed for 2017 are contracts and they are good for 2017. We don’t know what’s going to happen after that.”

According to Teresa Miller, Pennsylvania’s Insurance Commissioner, if President Trump makes good on a campaign promise and repeals the Affordable Care Act, there is only one nightmare scenario for folks in the Midstate.

“If cost-sharing reductions end in the middle of 2017, it’s possible we could see people lose their coverage in 2017,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s unlikely that will happen. She said if Trump uses a repeal and replace method where it’s delayed for a couple of years, then people could still be signing up for the Affordable Care Act next year.

“Maybe the market for 2018 looks similar as the market as of today,” she explained. “What I hear from insurance companies, they need to know what the rules are and they need some time to transition to a new market.”

After Tuesday, the only people who can sign up for the Affordable Care Act are those who had a life event where their previous coverage was lost.

