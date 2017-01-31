Tuesday Night State High School Basketball Scores

AP-BKH–Pennsylvania Prep Scores,6th Ld-Writethru
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Abraham Lincoln 68, Olney Charter 54
Academy of the New Church 63, George School 36
Academy Park 50, Glen Mills 49
Albert Gallatin 79, Ringgold 72
Allderdice 60, Carrick 46
Allentown Allen 57, Easton 45
Allentown Central Catholic 46, Whitehall 45
Ambridge 56, Blackhawk 52
Antietam 66, Oley Valley 60
Apollo-Ridge 58, South Allegheny 43
Armstrong 46, Gateway 39
Audenried 61, Engineering And Science 55
Avella 58, Geibel Catholic 42
Avonworth 93, Freedom 44
Baldwin 58, Upper St. Clair 48
Beaver Area 53, Central Valley 51
Beaver Falls 77, Quaker Valley 66
Belle Vernon 63, Keystone Oaks 57
Berks Catholic 63, Hamburg 19
Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Meyersdale 52
Bermudian Springs 61, Hanover 58
Bethlehem Catholic 65, Bethlehem Liberty 56
Bethlehem Freedom 59, Allentown Dieruff 54
Bishop Canevin 60, Sewickley Academy 58
Burgettstown 44, Bethlehem Center 26
Burrell 67, Steel Valley 65
Butler 68, North Allegheny 55
Cambridge Springs 68, Saegertown 22
Canon-McMillan 64, Bethel Park 63
Central Bucks West 60, Souderton 47
Central York 77, South Western 65
Chartiers-Houston 76, Bentworth 43
Chester 81, Interboro 35
Clairton 68, West Greene 44
Cocalico 61, Donegal 57
Cochranton 47, Iroquois 41
Columbia 81, Lebanon Catholic 21
Conneaut Area 70, Fort Leboeuf 63
Cornell 70, Quigley Catholic 48
Coudersport 64, Oswayo 41
Deer Lakes 50, Derry 40
Del-Valley Charter 71, Philadelphia George Washington 46
Delone 65, Fairfield 54
Doane Academy, N.J. 70, New Foundations 57
Dobbins 46, Kensington 43
Downingtown East 37, West Chester Henderson 31
Downingtown West 60, Avon Grove 41
Eden Christian 52, Propel Andrew Street 44
Eisenhower 40, Maplewood 36
Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 57
Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 47
Elwood City Riverside 83, New Brighton 47
Emmaus 46, Northampton 36
Ephrata 55, Solanco 42
Episcopal Academy 72, Malvern Prep 61
Erie Central Tech 59, Girard 43
Erie McDowell 57, Erie East 53
Fairview 65, North East 28
Fels 75, Paul Robeson 57
Fort Cherry 88, Frazier 58
Fox Chapel 53, Norwin 40
Franklin Learning Center 74, Mastery Charter South 68
Franklin Regional 49, Kiski Area 36
Franklin Towne Charter 64, Bodine 48
Freeport 66, Yough 50
Friends Central 64, Friends Select 56
Galeton 53, Austin 34
Garden Spot 60, Elizabethtown 40
General McLane 60, Warren 43
George Jr. Republic 66, Farrell 64, OT
Germantown Academy 57, Penn Charter 51
Germantown Friends 58, Abington Friends 50
Girard College 84, Pine Forge 55
Governor Mifflin 47, West Lawn Wilson 42
Gratz 58, Bartram 52
Greater Latrobe 77, Hempfield Area 58
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Riverview 49
Greenville 51, Mercer 26
Grove City 65, Hickory 31
Halifax 58, Lancaster Country Day 49
Hampton 95, Chartiers Valley 82
Harbor Creek 55, Corry 36
Harrisburg 67, Central Dauphin East 65
Hatboro-Horsham 59, Upper Dublin 39
Haverford School 72, Springside Chestnut Hill 65
Hempfield 59, Cedar Crest 41
Hershey 45, Palmyra 36
High School of the Future 62, Swenson 53
Highlands 57, Greensburg Salem 49
Homer-Center 61, Blairsville 55
Imani Christian Academy 90, Trinity Christian 60
Imhotep Charter 51, Philadelphia MC&S 39
Kennedy Catholic 81, Jamestown 28
Kutztown 48, Brandywine Heights 45
Lakeview 51, Reynolds 37
Lampeter-Strasburg 60, Manheim Central 51
Lancaster Catholic 55, Northern Lebanon 40
Lancaster Christian 73, Berks Christian 48
Lancaster McCaskey 81, Warwick 71
Latin Charter 60, Benjamin Franklin 59
Laurel Highlands 63, Thomas Jefferson 51
Lebanon 71, Conestoga Valley 60
Lincoln Park Charter 66, Aliquippa 60
Littlestown 66, York County Tech 48
Manheim Township 61, Penn Manor 37
Marple Newtown 77, Garnet Valley 75
Martin Luther King 62, Constitution 60
Mastbaum 84, Roxborough 44
Masterman 71, KIPP Dubois 47
Mastery Charter North 77, Sankofa 47
McGuffey 73, Waynesburg Central 46
McKeesport 86, West Mifflin 56
Meadville 67, Erie Cathedral Prep 54
Methacton 49, Owen J Roberts 43
Milton Hershey 83, Steelton-Highspire 54
Monessen 106, Mapletown 22
Montour 83, Mars 70
Moon 59, Knoch 44
Motivation 67, Strawberry Mansion 60
Mount Calvary 66, Lancaster Mennonite 31
Mount Lebanon 60, Connellsville 48
Muhlenberg 67, Daniel Boone 59
Neshannock 75, Sto-Rox 63
New Castle 78, Hopewell 37
New Oxford 52, Red Lion 38
North Penn 66, Central Bucks South 54
Northeastern 85, York 83, 2OT
Otto-Eldred 47, Port Allegany 45
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 68, Laurel 66
Palumbo 58, Overbrook 53
Parkland 82, Nazareth Area 68
Parkway Northwest 86, Elverson 62
Peddie, N.J. 76, Malvern Phelps 56
Pen Argyl 53, Northwestern Lehigh 50
Penn Hills 71, Penn-Trafford 48
Perkiomen School 50, Collegium Charter School 42
Perkiomen Valley 59, Norristown 48
Phil-Montgomery Christian 41, Calvary Baptist 34
Philadelphia Academy Charter 60, Hill Freedman 45
Philadelphia Central 48, Frankford 40
Phoenixville 60, Pottsgrove 47
Pine-Richland 68, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59
Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Brentwood 18
Pittsburgh Obama 71, Brashear 31
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Cheltenham 51
Randolph 81, Nueva Esperanza 59
Rosedale Baptist School, Md. 62, Red Lion Christian 27
Rush 70, Philadelphia CAPA 44
Schuylkill Valley 63, Tulpehocken 52
Scranton Prep 53, Abington Heights 43
Seneca 49, Northwestern 37
Seneca Valley 57, Shaler 53
Seton-LaSalle 59, Carlynton 58
Shady Side Academy 54, East Allegheny 47
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 55, Turkeyfoot Valley 36
Shenango 64, Northgate 44
Shippensburg 59, Greencastle Antrim 56
Solebury 86, Life Center Academy, N.J. 63
Southmoreland 81, Brownsville 54
Spring Grove 62, Dallastown Area 58
Spring-Ford 73, Boyertown 67
St. Joseph 74, Winchester Thurston 51
String Theory Schools 58, Edison 55
Summit Academy 97, Serra Catholic 87
Susquehannock 49, Gettysburg 48
Tacony Academy 43, GAMP 23
Titusville 56, Mercyhurst Prep 43
Twin Valley 47, Conrad Weiser 33
Union City 46, Youngsville 41
Uniontown 64, South Fayette 57, OT
Unionville 51, West Chester Rustin 39
Upper Dauphin 70, Millersburg 67
Upper Merion 62, Pottstown 60
Upper Perkiomen 54, Pope John Paul II 51
Valley 59, Mount Pleasant 44
Vincentian Academy 78, Western Beaver 44
Washington 85, Charleroi 57
Waynesboro 77, Boiling Springs 38
West Philadelphia 74, Sayre 66
West York 51, Eastern York 38
Westinghouse 71, Perry Traditional Academy 57
Westtown 78, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 51
Wilmington 66, West Middlesex 62
Wilson 56, Moravian Academy 37
Wissahickon 57, Upper Moreland 48
Woodland Hills 70, Plum 60
World Communications 68, Freire Charter 44
Wyoming Area 40, Pittston Area 33
Wyomissing 54, Fleetwood 47
York Catholic 80, Biglerville 33
York Suburban 53, Kennard-Dale 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bald Eagle Area vs. Clearfield, ppd. to Feb 1.
Bellefonte vs. Tyrone, ppd. to Feb 1.
Bellwood-Antis vs. West Branch, ppd.
Carlisle vs. State College, ppd. to Feb 1.
Clarion vs. Venango, ppd. to Feb 13.
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Williamsburg, ppd.
Commodore Perry vs. Vision Quest, ppd. to Feb 6.
Conneaut, Ohio vs. Erie First Christian Academy, ppd.
Curwensville vs. Harmony, ppd.
Delaware Valley vs. Valley View, ppd. to Feb 1.
East Juniata vs. Greenwood, ppd.
East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain West, ppd. to Feb 1.
Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, ppd. to Feb 9.
Forest Area vs. Clarion-Limestone, ppd. to Feb 6.
Forest City vs. Lackawanna Trail, ppd. to Feb 1.
Franklin vs. Sharon, ppd. to Feb 1.
Juniata Mennonite vs. Huntingdon Christian, ppd. to Feb 4.
Karns City vs. Keystone, ppd.
Lehighton vs. North Schuylkill, ppd. to Feb 1.
Marion Center vs. Northern Cambria, ppd.
Mid Valley vs. Carbondale, ppd. to Feb 1.
Mifflin County vs. Central Dauphin, ppd. to Feb 1.
Moniteau vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley, ppd. to Feb 1.
Montrose vs. Blue Ridge, ppd. to Feb 1.
Mount Union vs. Juniata Valley, ppd.
Newport vs. Juniata, ppd. to Feb 1.
North Clarion vs. Cranberry, ppd. to Feb 1.
North Pocono vs. Western Wayne, ppd. to Feb 1.
Northern Lehigh vs. Bangor, ppd. to Feb 1.
Northumberland Christian vs. Belleville Mennonite, ppd. to Feb 4.
Old Forge vs. Dunmore, ppd. to Feb 1.
Philipsburg-Osceola vs. Central Martinsburg, ppd. to Feb 2.
Pine Grove vs. Tamaqua, ppd. to Feb 1.
Pleasant Valley vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd. to Feb 1.
Pottsville vs. Minersville, ppd. to Feb 8.
Rocky Grove vs. Sharpsville, ppd. to Feb 1.
Scranton Holy Cross vs. Riverside, ppd. to Feb 1.
Scranton vs. Wallenpaupack, ppd. to Feb 1.
Slippery Rock vs. Oil City, ppd. to Feb 4.
Smethport vs. Cameron County, ppd. to Feb 4.
Stroudsburg vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd. to Feb 4.
Susquehanna vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Feb 1.
Tunkhannock vs. Wilkes-Barre Coughlin, ppd. to Feb 8.
United vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd. to Feb 1.
Weatherly vs. Marian Catholic, ppd. to Feb 1.
West Scranton vs. Honesdale, ppd. to Feb 1.
Wilkes-Barre Meyers vs. Hazleton Area, ppd. to Feb 12.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 36, Germantown Friends 9
Allderdice 70, Carrick 47
Allentown Central Catholic 45, Whitehall 35
Antietam 38, Oley Valley 27
Athens 43, Troy 32
Berks Catholic 57, Hamburg 30
Bermudian Springs 33, Hanover 31
Bethlehem Catholic 57, Bethlehem Liberty 17
Bethlehem Freedom 45, Allentown Dieruff 24
Boyertown 50, Spring-Ford 31
Burgettstown 55, Bentworth 29
Cedar Crest 53, Hempfield 42
Central Dauphin East 58, Harrisburg 52
Central York 71, South Western 41
Chestnut Ridge 54, Forbes Road 29
Christian School of York 45, New Covenant Christian 28
Coatesville 73, West Chester East 38
Conestoga 37, Springfield Delco 26
Conestoga Valley 45, Elizabethtown 39
Council Rock North 46, Pennsbury 28
Council Rock South 43, Bensalem 26
Cowanesque Valley 40, Canton 22
Dallastown Area 59, Spring Grove 32
Delco Christian 33, Calvary Baptist 9
Doane Academy, N.J. 56, Solebury 25
Donegal 46, Cocalico 28
Dover 70, Northeastern 40
Ellis School 48, Springdale 13
Episcopal Academy 53, Notre Dame 28
Everett 64, Fannett-Metal 26
Freeport 52, Shady Side Academy 44
Garden Spot 46, Lebanon 45
Germantown Academy 56, Agnes Irwin 20
Greencastle Antrim 47, Shippensburg 35
Gwynedd Mercy 46, Villa Joseph Marie 29
Halifax 46, Lancaster Country Day 36
Harrisburg Christian 56, West Shore 36
Interboro 62, Chester 51
Jefferson-Morgan 36, Geibel Catholic 30
Karns City 50, Knoch 35
Lancaster McCaskey 54, Warwick 36
Lancaster Mennonite 46, Annville-Cleona 40
Lebanon Catholic 57, Columbia 38
Lower Dauphin 28, Mechanicsburg 13
Loyalsock 49, Southern Columbia 41
Manheim Township 49, Penn Manor 29
Mapletown 57, Hundred, W.Va. 23
Mastery Charter South 39, Motivation 23
Methacton 55, Owen J Roberts 47
Morrisville 41, Calvary Christian 28
Mount Carmel 71, South Williamsport 46
Muhlenberg 49, Conrad Weiser 26
Nazareth Area 41, Parkland 38
Neshaminy 58, Harry S. Truman 49
Neumann-Goretti 87, Philadelphia West Catholic 49
New Oxford 58, Red Lion 42
North Allegheny 35, Seneca Valley 32
North Penn 51, Central Bucks South 50, OT
Northampton 68, Emmaus 57
Northeast Bradford 50, Williamson 40
Northern Bedford 57, McConnellsburg 52
Northern Lebanon 50, Lancaster Catholic 41
Northern Potter 55, Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 7
Northern York 55, James Buchanan 49
Norwin 53, Fox Chapel 42
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 31, Nazareth Academy 16
Oxford 46, Sun Valley 33
Palmyra 54, Hershey 26
Penn Hills 48, Penn-Trafford 41
Pequea Valley 59, ELCO 56, OT
Perkiomen Valley 50, Norristown 35
Pittsburgh Obama 63, Brashear 39
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Cheltenham 30
Pope John Paul II 72, Upper Perkiomen 24
Pottsgrove 38, Phoenixville 37
Red Lion Christian 48, Rosedale Baptist School, Md. 11
Salisbury 41, Palisades 28
Shalom Christian 57, Grace Academy, Md. 37
Shipley 64, Lawrenceville, N.J. 47
Solanco 47, Ephrata 34
Souderton 43, Central Bucks West 38
Southern Fulton 40, Tussey Mountain 35
Southern Lehigh 65, Saucon Valley 23
Springside Chestnut Hill 39, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 31
Strath Haven 27, Ridley 22
Susquehannock 63, Gettysburg 27
The Christian Academy 39, Lower Moreland 30
Twin Valley 47, Daniel Boone 32
Upper Dublin 49, Hatboro-Horsham 12
Upper Merion 63, Pottstown 29
Waynesboro 52, Boiling Springs 45
Wellsboro 62, North Penn-Mansfield 19
West Chester Henderson 40, Downingtown East 31
West Chester Rustin 55, Unionville 45
West Lawn Wilson 42, Governor Mifflin 34
West Perry 56, East Pennsboro 38
West York 51, Eastern York 44
Westinghouse 57, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Westtown 49, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 41
Wissahickon 36, Upper Moreland 25
Wyalusing Valley 36, Towanda 28
Wyoming Area 80, Tulpehocken 32
York Suburban 37, Kennard-Dale 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bangor vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd. to Feb 3.
Bishop McCort vs. Punxsutawney, ppd.
Bucktail vs. Muncy, ppd.
Catasauqua vs. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, ppd.
Central Dauphin vs. Mifflin County, ppd. to Feb 1.
Conneaut, Ohio vs. Mercyhurst Prep, ppd.
Curwensville vs. Harmony, ppd.
Hughesville vs. Bloomsburg, ppd.
Juniata Mennonite vs. Huntingdon Christian, ppd. to Feb 4.
Juniata vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd.
Line Mountain vs. Warrior Run, ppd.
Midd-West vs. Jersey Shore, ppd.
Millville vs. Neumann, ppd.
Montgomery vs. Benton, ppd.
Montoursville vs. Lewisburg, ppd.
Penns Manor vs. Purchase Line, ppd.
Pocono Mountain West vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd. to Feb 1.
Pottsville Nativity vs. Williamsport, ppd. to Feb 13.
Stroudsburg vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd. to Feb 4.
Sullivan County vs. Columbia-Montour, ppd.
United vs. Saltsburg, ppd. to Feb 8.
Upper Dauphin vs. East Juniata, ppd.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)