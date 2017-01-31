Tuesday Night State High School Basketball Scores

AP-BKH–Pennsylvania Prep Scores,6th Ld-Writethru

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Abraham Lincoln 68, Olney Charter 54

Academy of the New Church 63, George School 36

Academy Park 50, Glen Mills 49

Albert Gallatin 79, Ringgold 72

Allderdice 60, Carrick 46

Allentown Allen 57, Easton 45

Allentown Central Catholic 46, Whitehall 45

Ambridge 56, Blackhawk 52

Antietam 66, Oley Valley 60

Apollo-Ridge 58, South Allegheny 43

Armstrong 46, Gateway 39

Audenried 61, Engineering And Science 55

Avella 58, Geibel Catholic 42

Avonworth 93, Freedom 44

Baldwin 58, Upper St. Clair 48

Beaver Area 53, Central Valley 51

Beaver Falls 77, Quaker Valley 66

Belle Vernon 63, Keystone Oaks 57

Berks Catholic 63, Hamburg 19

Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Meyersdale 52

Bermudian Springs 61, Hanover 58

Bethlehem Catholic 65, Bethlehem Liberty 56

Bethlehem Freedom 59, Allentown Dieruff 54

Bishop Canevin 60, Sewickley Academy 58

Burgettstown 44, Bethlehem Center 26

Burrell 67, Steel Valley 65

Butler 68, North Allegheny 55

Cambridge Springs 68, Saegertown 22

Canon-McMillan 64, Bethel Park 63

Central Bucks West 60, Souderton 47

Central York 77, South Western 65

Chartiers-Houston 76, Bentworth 43

Chester 81, Interboro 35

Clairton 68, West Greene 44

Cocalico 61, Donegal 57

Cochranton 47, Iroquois 41

Columbia 81, Lebanon Catholic 21

Conneaut Area 70, Fort Leboeuf 63

Cornell 70, Quigley Catholic 48

Coudersport 64, Oswayo 41

Deer Lakes 50, Derry 40

Del-Valley Charter 71, Philadelphia George Washington 46

Delone 65, Fairfield 54

Doane Academy, N.J. 70, New Foundations 57

Dobbins 46, Kensington 43

Downingtown East 37, West Chester Henderson 31

Downingtown West 60, Avon Grove 41

Eden Christian 52, Propel Andrew Street 44

Eisenhower 40, Maplewood 36

Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 57

Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 47

Elwood City Riverside 83, New Brighton 47

Emmaus 46, Northampton 36

Ephrata 55, Solanco 42

Episcopal Academy 72, Malvern Prep 61

Erie Central Tech 59, Girard 43

Erie McDowell 57, Erie East 53

Fairview 65, North East 28

Fels 75, Paul Robeson 57

Fort Cherry 88, Frazier 58

Fox Chapel 53, Norwin 40

Franklin Learning Center 74, Mastery Charter South 68

Franklin Regional 49, Kiski Area 36

Franklin Towne Charter 64, Bodine 48

Freeport 66, Yough 50

Friends Central 64, Friends Select 56

Galeton 53, Austin 34

Garden Spot 60, Elizabethtown 40

General McLane 60, Warren 43

George Jr. Republic 66, Farrell 64, OT

Germantown Academy 57, Penn Charter 51

Germantown Friends 58, Abington Friends 50

Girard College 84, Pine Forge 55

Governor Mifflin 47, West Lawn Wilson 42

Gratz 58, Bartram 52

Greater Latrobe 77, Hempfield Area 58

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Riverview 49

Greenville 51, Mercer 26

Grove City 65, Hickory 31

Halifax 58, Lancaster Country Day 49

Hampton 95, Chartiers Valley 82

Harbor Creek 55, Corry 36

Harrisburg 67, Central Dauphin East 65

Hatboro-Horsham 59, Upper Dublin 39

Haverford School 72, Springside Chestnut Hill 65

Hempfield 59, Cedar Crest 41

Hershey 45, Palmyra 36

High School of the Future 62, Swenson 53

Highlands 57, Greensburg Salem 49

Homer-Center 61, Blairsville 55

Imani Christian Academy 90, Trinity Christian 60

Imhotep Charter 51, Philadelphia MC&S 39

Kennedy Catholic 81, Jamestown 28

Kutztown 48, Brandywine Heights 45

Lakeview 51, Reynolds 37

Lampeter-Strasburg 60, Manheim Central 51

Lancaster Catholic 55, Northern Lebanon 40

Lancaster Christian 73, Berks Christian 48

Lancaster McCaskey 81, Warwick 71

Latin Charter 60, Benjamin Franklin 59

Laurel Highlands 63, Thomas Jefferson 51

Lebanon 71, Conestoga Valley 60

Lincoln Park Charter 66, Aliquippa 60

Littlestown 66, York County Tech 48

Manheim Township 61, Penn Manor 37

Marple Newtown 77, Garnet Valley 75

Martin Luther King 62, Constitution 60

Mastbaum 84, Roxborough 44

Masterman 71, KIPP Dubois 47

Mastery Charter North 77, Sankofa 47

McGuffey 73, Waynesburg Central 46

McKeesport 86, West Mifflin 56

Meadville 67, Erie Cathedral Prep 54

Methacton 49, Owen J Roberts 43

Milton Hershey 83, Steelton-Highspire 54

Monessen 106, Mapletown 22

Montour 83, Mars 70

Moon 59, Knoch 44

Motivation 67, Strawberry Mansion 60

Mount Calvary 66, Lancaster Mennonite 31

Mount Lebanon 60, Connellsville 48

Muhlenberg 67, Daniel Boone 59

Neshannock 75, Sto-Rox 63

New Castle 78, Hopewell 37

New Oxford 52, Red Lion 38

North Penn 66, Central Bucks South 54

Northeastern 85, York 83, 2OT

Otto-Eldred 47, Port Allegany 45

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 68, Laurel 66

Palumbo 58, Overbrook 53

Parkland 82, Nazareth Area 68

Parkway Northwest 86, Elverson 62

Peddie, N.J. 76, Malvern Phelps 56

Pen Argyl 53, Northwestern Lehigh 50

Penn Hills 71, Penn-Trafford 48

Perkiomen School 50, Collegium Charter School 42

Perkiomen Valley 59, Norristown 48

Phil-Montgomery Christian 41, Calvary Baptist 34

Philadelphia Academy Charter 60, Hill Freedman 45

Philadelphia Central 48, Frankford 40

Phoenixville 60, Pottsgrove 47

Pine-Richland 68, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59

Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Brentwood 18

Pittsburgh Obama 71, Brashear 31

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Cheltenham 51

Randolph 81, Nueva Esperanza 59

Rosedale Baptist School, Md. 62, Red Lion Christian 27

Rush 70, Philadelphia CAPA 44

Schuylkill Valley 63, Tulpehocken 52

Scranton Prep 53, Abington Heights 43

Seneca 49, Northwestern 37

Seneca Valley 57, Shaler 53

Seton-LaSalle 59, Carlynton 58

Shady Side Academy 54, East Allegheny 47

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 55, Turkeyfoot Valley 36

Shenango 64, Northgate 44

Shippensburg 59, Greencastle Antrim 56

Solebury 86, Life Center Academy, N.J. 63

Southmoreland 81, Brownsville 54

Spring Grove 62, Dallastown Area 58

Spring-Ford 73, Boyertown 67

St. Joseph 74, Winchester Thurston 51

String Theory Schools 58, Edison 55

Summit Academy 97, Serra Catholic 87

Susquehannock 49, Gettysburg 48

Tacony Academy 43, GAMP 23

Titusville 56, Mercyhurst Prep 43

Twin Valley 47, Conrad Weiser 33

Union City 46, Youngsville 41

Uniontown 64, South Fayette 57, OT

Unionville 51, West Chester Rustin 39

Upper Dauphin 70, Millersburg 67

Upper Merion 62, Pottstown 60

Upper Perkiomen 54, Pope John Paul II 51

Valley 59, Mount Pleasant 44

Vincentian Academy 78, Western Beaver 44

Washington 85, Charleroi 57

Waynesboro 77, Boiling Springs 38

West Philadelphia 74, Sayre 66

West York 51, Eastern York 38

Westinghouse 71, Perry Traditional Academy 57

Westtown 78, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 51

Wilmington 66, West Middlesex 62

Wilson 56, Moravian Academy 37

Wissahickon 57, Upper Moreland 48

Woodland Hills 70, Plum 60

World Communications 68, Freire Charter 44

Wyoming Area 40, Pittston Area 33

Wyomissing 54, Fleetwood 47

York Catholic 80, Biglerville 33

York Suburban 53, Kennard-Dale 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bald Eagle Area vs. Clearfield, ppd. to Feb 1.

Bellefonte vs. Tyrone, ppd. to Feb 1.

Bellwood-Antis vs. West Branch, ppd.

Carlisle vs. State College, ppd. to Feb 1.

Clarion vs. Venango, ppd. to Feb 13.

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

Commodore Perry vs. Vision Quest, ppd. to Feb 6.

Conneaut, Ohio vs. Erie First Christian Academy, ppd.

Curwensville vs. Harmony, ppd.

Delaware Valley vs. Valley View, ppd. to Feb 1.

East Juniata vs. Greenwood, ppd.

East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain West, ppd. to Feb 1.

Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, ppd. to Feb 9.

Forest Area vs. Clarion-Limestone, ppd. to Feb 6.

Forest City vs. Lackawanna Trail, ppd. to Feb 1.

Franklin vs. Sharon, ppd. to Feb 1.

Juniata Mennonite vs. Huntingdon Christian, ppd. to Feb 4.

Karns City vs. Keystone, ppd.

Lehighton vs. North Schuylkill, ppd. to Feb 1.

Marion Center vs. Northern Cambria, ppd.

Mid Valley vs. Carbondale, ppd. to Feb 1.

Mifflin County vs. Central Dauphin, ppd. to Feb 1.

Moniteau vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley, ppd. to Feb 1.

Montrose vs. Blue Ridge, ppd. to Feb 1.

Mount Union vs. Juniata Valley, ppd.

Newport vs. Juniata, ppd. to Feb 1.

North Clarion vs. Cranberry, ppd. to Feb 1.

North Pocono vs. Western Wayne, ppd. to Feb 1.

Northern Lehigh vs. Bangor, ppd. to Feb 1.

Northumberland Christian vs. Belleville Mennonite, ppd. to Feb 4.

Old Forge vs. Dunmore, ppd. to Feb 1.

Philipsburg-Osceola vs. Central Martinsburg, ppd. to Feb 2.

Pine Grove vs. Tamaqua, ppd. to Feb 1.

Pleasant Valley vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd. to Feb 1.

Pottsville vs. Minersville, ppd. to Feb 8.

Rocky Grove vs. Sharpsville, ppd. to Feb 1.

Scranton Holy Cross vs. Riverside, ppd. to Feb 1.

Scranton vs. Wallenpaupack, ppd. to Feb 1.

Slippery Rock vs. Oil City, ppd. to Feb 4.

Smethport vs. Cameron County, ppd. to Feb 4.

Stroudsburg vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd. to Feb 4.

Susquehanna vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Feb 1.

Tunkhannock vs. Wilkes-Barre Coughlin, ppd. to Feb 8.

United vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd. to Feb 1.

Weatherly vs. Marian Catholic, ppd. to Feb 1.

West Scranton vs. Honesdale, ppd. to Feb 1.

Wilkes-Barre Meyers vs. Hazleton Area, ppd. to Feb 12.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 36, Germantown Friends 9

Allderdice 70, Carrick 47

Allentown Central Catholic 45, Whitehall 35

Antietam 38, Oley Valley 27

Athens 43, Troy 32

Berks Catholic 57, Hamburg 30

Bermudian Springs 33, Hanover 31

Bethlehem Catholic 57, Bethlehem Liberty 17

Bethlehem Freedom 45, Allentown Dieruff 24

Boyertown 50, Spring-Ford 31

Burgettstown 55, Bentworth 29

Cedar Crest 53, Hempfield 42

Central Dauphin East 58, Harrisburg 52

Central York 71, South Western 41

Chestnut Ridge 54, Forbes Road 29

Christian School of York 45, New Covenant Christian 28

Coatesville 73, West Chester East 38

Conestoga 37, Springfield Delco 26

Conestoga Valley 45, Elizabethtown 39

Council Rock North 46, Pennsbury 28

Council Rock South 43, Bensalem 26

Cowanesque Valley 40, Canton 22

Dallastown Area 59, Spring Grove 32

Delco Christian 33, Calvary Baptist 9

Doane Academy, N.J. 56, Solebury 25

Donegal 46, Cocalico 28

Dover 70, Northeastern 40

Ellis School 48, Springdale 13

Episcopal Academy 53, Notre Dame 28

Everett 64, Fannett-Metal 26

Freeport 52, Shady Side Academy 44

Garden Spot 46, Lebanon 45

Germantown Academy 56, Agnes Irwin 20

Greencastle Antrim 47, Shippensburg 35

Gwynedd Mercy 46, Villa Joseph Marie 29

Halifax 46, Lancaster Country Day 36

Harrisburg Christian 56, West Shore 36

Interboro 62, Chester 51

Jefferson-Morgan 36, Geibel Catholic 30

Karns City 50, Knoch 35

Lancaster McCaskey 54, Warwick 36

Lancaster Mennonite 46, Annville-Cleona 40

Lebanon Catholic 57, Columbia 38

Lower Dauphin 28, Mechanicsburg 13

Loyalsock 49, Southern Columbia 41

Manheim Township 49, Penn Manor 29

Mapletown 57, Hundred, W.Va. 23

Mastery Charter South 39, Motivation 23

Methacton 55, Owen J Roberts 47

Morrisville 41, Calvary Christian 28

Mount Carmel 71, South Williamsport 46

Muhlenberg 49, Conrad Weiser 26

Nazareth Area 41, Parkland 38

Neshaminy 58, Harry S. Truman 49

Neumann-Goretti 87, Philadelphia West Catholic 49

New Oxford 58, Red Lion 42

North Allegheny 35, Seneca Valley 32

North Penn 51, Central Bucks South 50, OT

Northampton 68, Emmaus 57

Northeast Bradford 50, Williamson 40

Northern Bedford 57, McConnellsburg 52

Northern Lebanon 50, Lancaster Catholic 41

Northern Potter 55, Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 7

Northern York 55, James Buchanan 49

Norwin 53, Fox Chapel 42

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 31, Nazareth Academy 16

Oxford 46, Sun Valley 33

Palmyra 54, Hershey 26

Penn Hills 48, Penn-Trafford 41

Pequea Valley 59, ELCO 56, OT

Perkiomen Valley 50, Norristown 35

Pittsburgh Obama 63, Brashear 39

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Cheltenham 30

Pope John Paul II 72, Upper Perkiomen 24

Pottsgrove 38, Phoenixville 37

Red Lion Christian 48, Rosedale Baptist School, Md. 11

Salisbury 41, Palisades 28

Shalom Christian 57, Grace Academy, Md. 37

Shipley 64, Lawrenceville, N.J. 47

Solanco 47, Ephrata 34

Souderton 43, Central Bucks West 38

Southern Fulton 40, Tussey Mountain 35

Southern Lehigh 65, Saucon Valley 23

Springside Chestnut Hill 39, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 31

Strath Haven 27, Ridley 22

Susquehannock 63, Gettysburg 27

The Christian Academy 39, Lower Moreland 30

Twin Valley 47, Daniel Boone 32

Upper Dublin 49, Hatboro-Horsham 12

Upper Merion 63, Pottstown 29

Waynesboro 52, Boiling Springs 45

Wellsboro 62, North Penn-Mansfield 19

West Chester Henderson 40, Downingtown East 31

West Chester Rustin 55, Unionville 45

West Lawn Wilson 42, Governor Mifflin 34

West Perry 56, East Pennsboro 38

West York 51, Eastern York 44

Westinghouse 57, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Westtown 49, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 41

Wissahickon 36, Upper Moreland 25

Wyalusing Valley 36, Towanda 28

Wyoming Area 80, Tulpehocken 32

York Suburban 37, Kennard-Dale 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bangor vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd. to Feb 3.

Bishop McCort vs. Punxsutawney, ppd.

Bucktail vs. Muncy, ppd.

Catasauqua vs. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, ppd.

Central Dauphin vs. Mifflin County, ppd. to Feb 1.

Conneaut, Ohio vs. Mercyhurst Prep, ppd.

Curwensville vs. Harmony, ppd.

Hughesville vs. Bloomsburg, ppd.

Juniata Mennonite vs. Huntingdon Christian, ppd. to Feb 4.

Juniata vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd.

Line Mountain vs. Warrior Run, ppd.

Midd-West vs. Jersey Shore, ppd.

Millville vs. Neumann, ppd.

Montgomery vs. Benton, ppd.

Montoursville vs. Lewisburg, ppd.

Penns Manor vs. Purchase Line, ppd.

Pocono Mountain West vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd. to Feb 1.

Pottsville Nativity vs. Williamsport, ppd. to Feb 13.

Stroudsburg vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd. to Feb 4.

Sullivan County vs. Columbia-Montour, ppd.

United vs. Saltsburg, ppd. to Feb 8.

Upper Dauphin vs. East Juniata, ppd.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

