Swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Casual Living Worldwide has recalled about two million swivel patio chairs it sold exclusively at Home Depot because the base can break during normal use.

The company has received 25 reports of the chairs breaking, resulting in bruising and scrapes from falls, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs.

The chairs were sold from January 2007 to February 2016 for about $190 for a two-piece patio set and $500 for a seven-piece patio set.

Owners should contact Casual Living Worldwide for a free repair kit.

