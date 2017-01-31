Studio Session: The Undercoats

Comprised of five men with rich background in music, the Undercoats are a Philly-based band who joined us today to support their new album, Save the Worm.

Though only formed in 2016, the Undercoats members have played individually at almost every club imaginable in PA, NY, NJ and DE. They recently played at Readingstock, a music festival in Reading Pa and Riverstock, which collectively drew over 11,000 people.

They performed “Not That Lucky,” for us live. You can see it in the video above.

To learn more about the band, visit their website or listen to our interview below.

