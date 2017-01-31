State police give recruits more time to meet education standards

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
pennsylvania_state_police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new policy is allowing people who want to join the Pennsylvania State Police to apply without having first completed an associate’s degree or 60 semester hours of college courses.

Recruits will still need to have the degree or have finished the 60 hours before they can start police academy training.

The agency said Tuesday the change was aimed at streamlining an application process that was so lengthy some candidates gave up in frustration.

Officials hope to attract a wider pool, including women and minorities.

The state police have also stopped requiring applicants to take lie-detector tests.

Recruits must be at least 21 and younger than 40 when they start as a cadet.

Philadelphia Police stopped requiring two years of college credit for their recruits last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s