Spaghetti benefits local K-9 program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Stuff yourself and family at an all you can eat spaghetti dinner supporting the Dauphin County Sheriff Officer Canine Program.

The dinner is being held at the Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers Association at 6611 Hunters Run Road in Harrisburg on Feb. 11 from 4-6 p.m.

Sheriff Nick Chimienti Jr. is serving as guest chef. He’s pairing spaghetti with his homemade sauce and three meatballs.

All are welcome. The donation is $8.50.

You also get to meet the K-9 Deputies and their human partners.

For more information, call the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office (717) 780-6590.

