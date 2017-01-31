Robber with knife held up Rite-Aid in Lower Paxton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Rite-Aid in Lower Paxton Township.

Township police said the man had a knife when he demanded cash and merchandise from the store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

He was described as about 5’8″ tall, heavy set, and wearing all dark clothing consisting of a hooded sweatshirt, Adidas-style pants, gloves, and a mask covering the bottom half of his face.

He fled on on foot toward the Eagle Crest Apartment Complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

