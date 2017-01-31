Rescues made as crews respond to 2-alarm fire in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews have made multiple rescues as they battle a 2-alarm fire in York City.

White Rose Ambulance says a woman was taken to York Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two EMTs are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The scene is in the 300 block of West Princess Street.

The fire is in the middle of a row of 11 homes, according to the York City Fire Department.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...