Rescues made as crews respond to 2-alarm fire in York

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(York City Fire Department)
(York City Fire Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews have made multiple rescues as they battle a 2-alarm fire in York City.

White Rose Ambulance says a woman was taken to York Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two EMTs are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The scene is in the 300 block of West Princess Street.

The fire is in the middle of a row of 11 homes, according to the York City Fire Department.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s