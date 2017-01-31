Rescues made as crews respond to 2-alarm fire in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews have made multiple rescues as they battle a 2-alarm fire in York City.
White Rose Ambulance says a woman was taken to York Hospital in life-threatening condition.
Two EMTs are being treated for smoke inhalation.
The scene is in the 300 block of West Princess Street.
The fire is in the middle of a row of 11 homes, according to the York City Fire Department.
Officials did not immediately release additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
