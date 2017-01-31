Recall: Dressers pose tip-over, entrapment risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Bolton Furniture is recalling dressers that are unstable if not anchored to a wall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the two-over-two-style, 4-drawer dressers pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. No injuries have been reported.

Models included in the recall are Cambridge 8614, Emma 8314, Essex 6614, Wakefield 8014 and Woodridge 8414. The dressers were sold in cherry, chestnut, espresso, honey, ivory, natural, and white.

The dressers were sold at children’s specialty stores and online from February 2011 to October 2016 for about $700.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to a wall and place it into an area where children cannot access. Consumers should contact Bolton Furniture for a free retrofit kit.

Consumers can install the retrofit kit or the tip-restraint strap sold with the dressers themselves, or contact Bolton for a free in-home installation.

