Recall: Bar chairs sold at Lowe’s pose fall risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – 3i Corporation is recalling bar chairs it sold at Lowe’s stores because the legs can become detached from the center post at the weld.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 457 reports of the bar stool base breaking, resulting in 10 reports of injury including head injuries, broken ribs, bruising and scrapes.

The recall is for allen + roth brand Safford model and Garden Treasures brand Lakeview model bar chairs sold in sets of four from November 2008 to August 2016 for about $700.

Owners should contact 3i Corporation for a free replacement base and a repair kit.

