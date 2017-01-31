Quick coating of snow in spots early this morning

An Alberta Clipper system will provide several hours of light snow this morning impacting the morning commute and winding down around 10am. Many areas will likely receive a coating of snow, but locations north of Harrisburg could see an inch of new snow for the morning commute. Southern tier counties may not see much snow at all from this system. After the steady snow ends later this morning, temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees this afternoon. There could be a passing rain or snow shower later today too, but just expect mostly cloudy skies later today. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid 40s and Thursday looks cooler but still breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. The first weekend of February starts off nice and seasonable with a winner of a Saturday followed by a few snow showers for Super Bowl Sunday. Stay tuned!

