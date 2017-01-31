Police: ‘Dusting’ driver caused fatal North Annville crash

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon woman was “dusting” – inhaling air duster for a high – when she caused a fatal crash last month on Route 422, according to police.

Mary Ann Sattazahn, 45, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges for the Dec. 11 crash in North Annville Township. Cleona police said they have a warrant for her arrest.

Sattazahn on Dec. 11 was driving a 2011 Ford Expedition that crossed over the center turning lane before striking a 2010 Toyota head-on and killing the driver, 58-year-old Joanne Books.

Police said they found five cans of compressed air duster in the Ford – including one that was just opened – and Sattazahn tested positive for difluoroethane, a main ingredient of the computer and electronics cleaner.

They said the air duster was purchased at a nearby store just minutes before the crash.

