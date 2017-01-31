Pennsylvania Game Commission moving forward with semi-automatic rifle use

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Tuesday unanimously gave preliminary approval to permitting semi-automatic rifles and shotguns for hunters.

Under the proposal, semi-automatic firearms would be available for use while hunting big game, small game and furbearers. A five-round magazine would be required for all semi-automatic rifles, with a total ammunition capacity limited to six rounds.

The use of air rifles has also been preliminarily approved for small game and furbearers.

There will be a final vote on the proposal in March.

The Game Commission says it has reviewed hunter safety in states that allow semi-automatic rifles and found no evidence that the use of such firearms led to a decline in hunter safety.

Also discussed Tuesday by the board was a plan that would require pheasant hunters to purchase a pheasant permit in addition to a general hunting license.

The permit would cost adults $25.

Additionally, the board Tuesday gave final approval to reclassify the osprey’s status in Pennsylvania. It is now a protected species, but had been on the state’s list of threatened species.

The board’s next quarterly meeting is scheduled for March 27 and 28 at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters. Public comments are welcome by the Game Commission and can be sent to pgccomments@pa.gov or made at the start of the March 28 meeting.

For more details about Tuesday’s board meeting, visit pgc.pa.gov.

