Penn State Health: Epilepsy

By Published:
013117pshealth

Neurologist Jayant Acharya and Neurosurgeon, Michael Sather were here to chat with us about Epilepsy as well as answer viewer questions in an online webchat.

Seizures are transient clinical manifestations that the patient experiences and others can see, whereas epilepsy is the long-lasting underlying brain disorder that gives rise to seizures. In other words, epilepsy is the disease and seizures are the symptoms. People with epilepsy generally have more than one seizure. People who have only one seizure or seizures due to provoking factors such as low blood sugar, alcohol withdrawal, drugs etc. are not considered to have epilepsy.

To learn more on the topic, watch the video above or visit their website at www.pennstatehershey.org/epilepsy.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s