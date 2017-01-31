Penn State Health: Epilepsy

Neurologist Jayant Acharya and Neurosurgeon, Michael Sather were here to chat with us about Epilepsy as well as answer viewer questions in an online webchat.

Seizures are transient clinical manifestations that the patient experiences and others can see, whereas epilepsy is the long-lasting underlying brain disorder that gives rise to seizures. In other words, epilepsy is the disease and seizures are the symptoms. People with epilepsy generally have more than one seizure. People who have only one seizure or seizures due to provoking factors such as low blood sugar, alcohol withdrawal, drugs etc. are not considered to have epilepsy.

To learn more on the topic, watch the video above or visit their website at www.pennstatehershey.org/epilepsy.

