Part of 581 closed for tractor-trailer fire in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed part of Route 581 in Cumberland County.

The vehicle fire on Route 581 eastbound in the Camp Hill area has closed all lanes between Exit 3 (Route 11) and Exit 6B (Interstate 83 South), according to PennDOT.

Authorities were first alerted to the incident around 8:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher.

