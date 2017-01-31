Pa. congressman: Safety of Americans comes first

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The newest member of Central Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation says he’s hopeful President Trump’s executive order to temporarily pause admission of refugees will be used to strengthen the vetting process.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican elected in November to represent Lancaster and Chester counties, says the U.S. needs to better protect both the American people and those fleeing oppression and persecution.

“The first priority of the federal government is to provide for the safety and security of the American people,” Smucker said in a statement Tuesday. “It is entirely reasonable for a new president to ensure we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of radical Islamic terrorists infiltrating our process and, in fact, absolutely necessary.”

“I support the temporary pause in admitting refugees from the seven identified countries into the United States,” he said. “ISIS was successful in infiltrating and attacking Europe, and they have pledged to do the same in America.”

Smucker added that reports of green card holders and those who risked their lives assisting the U.S. military personnel in the region being detained were deeply concerning.

“These individuals have been vetted and should absolutely be able to seek refuge immediately,” he said.

