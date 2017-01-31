Coroner: Virginia trucker died in 50-vehicle crash on I-83

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
000007

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 46-year-old Virginia truck driver died in a 50-vehicle pileup on Interstate 83 in York County.

York County Coroner Pam Gay’s office identified the driver as Juan Ramos, who has a last-known address in Woodbridge, Va.

Ramos was driving a tractor-trailer for a Maryland company and was headed south on I-83 when a snow squall Monday afternoon caused poor visibility and icy roads. As multiple vehicles slowed and began crashing into one another, Ramos struck the rear of a truck in front of him and was then hit by the vehicles behind him, the coroner said.

He died at the scene.

Interstate 83 was closed for eight hours between the Glen Rock and Loganville exits.

Twelve people were treated at York hospitals.

Photos: 50-vehicle crash closes I-83

Related Posts

1 thought on “Coroner: Virginia trucker died in 50-vehicle crash on I-83

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s