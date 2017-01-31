Coroner: Virginia trucker died in 50-vehicle crash on I-83

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 46-year-old Virginia truck driver died in a 50-vehicle pileup on Interstate 83 in York County.

York County Coroner Pam Gay’s office identified the driver as Juan Ramos, who has a last-known address in Woodbridge, Va.

Ramos was driving a tractor-trailer for a Maryland company and was headed south on I-83 when a snow squall Monday afternoon caused poor visibility and icy roads. As multiple vehicles slowed and began crashing into one another, Ramos struck the rear of a truck in front of him and was then hit by the vehicles behind him, the coroner said.

He died at the scene.

Interstate 83 was closed for eight hours between the Glen Rock and Loganville exits.

Twelve people were treated at York hospitals.

Photos: 50-vehicle crash closes I-83

