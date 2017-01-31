Man killed in 50-vehicle crash on I-83

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner, a man was killed in Monday’s 50-vehicle pileup on Interstate 83 in York County. That man’s name has not been released.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, a snow squall created poor visibility and slick roads.

Multiple vehicles slowed and began crashing into one another. According to the coroner, a tractor-trailer driver traveling south on I-83 crashed into the truck in front of him and his truck was struck from behind.

The coroner says that person was killed, their name will be released when next of kin has been notified.

The crashes happened between Glen Rock and Loganville and Interstate 83 was closed for eight hours.

Nine people were taken to the hospital, no word on their conditions this morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...