Man arrested for assault at convenience store

WHTM Staff
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in Cumberland County following an assault at a convenience store.

Carlisle police were called Sunday to the Super 7 Food Mart where 42-year-old Baishi J. Bailey is accused of attacking a woman while officers arrived at the scene.

Bailey was arrested and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.

