Families denied entry at Philadelphia airport sue Trump administration

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Three families denied entry into the United States at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday have filed federal lawsuits against the Trump administration.

The lawsuits were filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the American Immigration Lawyers Association on behalf of the families and challenge their detention and removal.

The families allege President Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigration violates the First Amendment by preferring one religion over another and the equal protection guarantee of the Fifth Amendment, among other claims.

The families want the government to immediately reinstate their revoked visas, arrange transportation back to the United States at government expense, and authorize their entry.

Two of the families are from Syria and have relatives in Allentown. The third is an Iranian woman who has adult daughters in the United States.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...