Event benefits family of Trooper Landon Weaver

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday marked one month since Pennsylvania State Police trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed while on the job in Huntingdon County.

The PSP Strong organization held an event Sunday to help his family. There was a bake sale, raffle and lots of delicious food at the Chambers Hill Fire Company in Harrisburg.

PSP Strong is a non-profit organization that raises money to support the families of state police troopers.

