Chambersburg hospital offers new stent

CHAMBERSBURG, PA – (WHTM) –   Cardiologists at Chambersburg Hospital are the latest surgeons in the region to use a dissolving stent to fight coronary heart disease.

The Abbott’s Absorb stent is made of naturally dissolving material instead of steel. Surgically placed to keep clogged arteries open, the stent will disappear in about three years after doing its job. Steel stents are permanent implants.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our patients the latest technologies available for their care,” said Chambersburg cardiologist Dr. Arshad Safi. “Often, there is a misconception that rural hospitals cannot offer their patients these types of options, and that’s simply untrue.”

The new stent is one of the latest tools in the fight against coronary artery disease that affects 15-million people in this country.

