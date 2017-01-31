Capello has challenger as she seeks 3rd term as Lebanon mayor

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The race is on for mayor of Lebanon. Incumbent mayor Sherry Capello will run again, and Tuesday she got a challenger.

Dozens gathered as Capello announced she’s hoping to serve more than 20,000 city residents for a third term.

Business owner John Olivo says Capello has his vote, as he likes how active she in the community.

“She’s been in the streets cleaning up trash herself, she comes to all the events, very pro small business, very supportive,” he said.

Capello says during her time in office, she has held the city financially accountable and increased economic development. She hopes to continue growth in the work force and draw more families and young professionals into the downtown area.

“We still have a lot of work to do and that is why I’m announcing my intention to run for re-election as mayor of Lebanon City,” she said.

Just a few blocks away at La Placita de Lebanon, Josh Brady, announced his campaign for mayor. A 21-year-old alumnus of Lebanon High School, Brady graduated in 2013 and took a few college classes before deciding to pursue his career with Comcast. Brady said he started working at McDonald’s at the age of 14.

“By the age of 17, I was managing a $20-million purchase order budget,” he said.

Brady said he likes a lot of the changes Capello has made, but he would turn the city’s priorities away from things like parking tickets.

“When it comes to lives of citizens versus a quarter in a meter, I believe we should be focusing on the joint heroin task force we have with the county as well as going through the drug enforcement we have in Lebanon itself,” he said.

Lebanon County Democratic Committee chair Lois Herr said she is impressed with Brady.

“He’s one of the young people that has appeared on the scene ready to act, not waiting to get years of experience. They’re ready now,” she said.

The primary election is in May.

