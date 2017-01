YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are investigating a morning shooting that left one person injured.

It happened around 11 a.m. on N. Plum Street.

The man shot was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a wound to the hand and arm area.

Police say two male suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.

