York County autistic boy’s birthday surprise

13-year-old York County boy with autism got the birthday surprise of a lifetime.

When Zach Foller’s mom, Robyn, asked him if he wanted to have a party for his 13th birthday, his response broke her heart. He told her no one would come anyway. He’d experienced parties before where no one showed up.

Zach’s mom went on Facebook and asked people to send him birthday cards. In two weeks, he went from 30 cards to several thousand. The big reveal took place Sunday afternoon at a movie theater.

“This is really crazy,” said Zach, “I thought I’d never see so many people. I think it’s from around the world. I mean I don’t know what to say.”

“I’m just ecstatic for him,” said Robyn, “I can’t explain it. He’s just happy for once.”

In total, Zach got roughly 3,000 cards, and several packages.

