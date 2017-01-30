‘Whirlwind of uncertainty’: Midstate families wonder, worry about travel ban

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Groups that resettle refugees in the Midstate and the people they help faced a lot of questions Monday.

Following President Trump’s executive order signed at the end of last week that banned many types of travel from several Muslim-majority countries and suspended refugee admissions, the biggest question is what happens now?

A worker refugee resettlement group in Lancaster, Church World Service, called it a “whirlwind of uncertainty,” but said that doesn’t mean they’re letting up on their mission.

“I don’t understand where the Syrians can go. All the doors are closed right now,” Ali Nassif said through an interpreter Monday.

Nassif made it here with his wife and five children last April. He now works overnight cleaning egg processing machines to support his family.

He said his brother and relatives are now stuck in limbo in Egypt, the same country his family came through on their journey to the U.S.

“They had high hopes to come to the United States,” his interpreter translated from Arabic for him. “They are going through the same process that I went through, but now things have changed for them. I was telling them a lot of great things about America, but they cannot come anymore.”

“It’s devastating,” said Stephanie Gromek, CWS’s community resource coordinator.

CWS resettles a lot of refugees in the Lancaster area; in fact, this area contains more resettled refugees per capita than any other in Pennsylvania.

A rally and concert held Sunday night at a local bar showed the organization how much support they have for that kind of work.

“And we all went home and now we come in today and it’s still reality,” Gromek said.

That reality: three other families they’re helping are also stuck in the process, one from Syria, one from Somalia, and a Ukrainian couple in their 80s.

Meanwhile, another couple with roots in the Midstate is stuck in a different way.

“We’re trying to let some time go by so maybe things can become more clear,” Sohail Sobhani told a CNN news crew in Abu Dhabi. “Maybe we can hear back.”

Sobhani, a Midstate native now living in Philadelphia, married his Iranian wife Solmaz last year. Her interview for a U.S. visa scheduled for this week in the United Arab Emirates was abruptly canceled.

“My company has been — I work for Hershey — extremely supportive of whatever they need from me, or whatever I need, I can do here,” Sobhani said, “but for Solmaz, I’m trying to figure out. We’re trying to figure out what the best thing to do is.”

“I have no feelings,” Nassif said. “They destroyed my feelings.”

Back on this side of the Atlantic, Nassif said he’s afraid for his family overseas. Now that uncertainty is creeping into his new American life, too.

“They were upsetting decisions and news,” he said, “and we don’t know what the future is holding for us, so we don’t have comfort anymore.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...