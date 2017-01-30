Tracking light snow for early Tuesday

An area of low pressure just missed Pennsylvania today and scooted by to the south over the Mid-Atlantic region. Therefore, expect today to be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun and just a passing, stray snow shower or two…very similar to the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid 30s. Fear not, snow lovers! It looks like another clipper system will move toward Pennsylvania tonight and this one won’t miss the region. As temperatures fall into the mid 20s overnight, light snow will begin to develop after midnight. Expect light snow through the morning commute tomorrow with a coating – 2 inches possible through mid morning. The rest of tomorrow will feature plenty of clouds and snow showers as the clipper pulls away. Highs tomorrow will be near 40 degrees despite the chilly and snowy start.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet with just a passing rain or snow shower Wednesday and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. The next chance for measurable snow may come Super Bowl Sunday as some models bring a southern system far enough northward and into Pennsylvania. This storm is far from a given, but we will continue to track it through the coming week. In the meantime, if you do like snow, enjoy the brief hit that is coming tomorrow!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...