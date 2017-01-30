Telford successfully completes World Marathon Challenge

Bethann Telford has done it.

The Midstate native successfully completed seven marathons in seven days on seven different continents.

Her final run was Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

Telford, who is battling brain cancer, began her journey one week ago on a glacier in Antarctica. From there she competed in Chile, Miami, Madrid, Morocco and Dubai.

“I can’t believe it’s over,” Telford said after crossing the final finish line. “I feel great.”

Telford used the World Marathon Challenge to raise money for cancer research.

At the conclusion of the Australian race, she was given a sportsmanship award. She was the only U.S. woman to compete in the challenge.

To learn more about Telford’s journey, click here.

