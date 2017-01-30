Security exercise scheduled Tuesday at NSA Mechanicsburg

By Published:
mechanicsburg_navy_depot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A security exercise will bring emergency vehicles and possible minor traffic delays to Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg on Tuesday.

The active shooter, security lockdown and shelter in place event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a news release.

People who live or work near NSA Mechanicsburg may also hear the installation-wide loudspeaker system.

The regularly scheduled exercise is part of a two-week, anti-terrorism exercise is part of a larger Navy exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.

