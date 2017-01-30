I-83 reopens after fatal 50-vehicle crash in York County

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 83 has reopened following a fatal 50-vehicle crash in York County.

Interstate 83 South was closed for hours between Exit 8 for Glen Rock and Exit 10 for Loganville.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon during sudden snowfall, which created poor visibility and slick roads.

According to a release from the York County Coroner, the driver of one of the tractor-trailers involved in the crash was killed. He has not been identified at this time.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said at least nine people were transported to hospitals.

About 40 cars and 11 trucks were involved in the crash that began on I-83 south near mile marker 9.

About 20 stranded motorists were taken to the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company building while crews removed vehicles.

State police are investigating the crash.

