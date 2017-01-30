Section of I-83 shut down in York County

Crews are responding to multiple reports of crashes that have shut down a section of Interstate 83 in York County.
According to PennDOT, Interstate 83 is closed in both directions between Exit 8 for Glen Rock and Exit 10 for Loganville.
Emergency dispatchers say multiple injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.
