Section of I-83 shut down in York County

Crews are responding to multiple reports of crashes that have shut down a section of Interstate 83 in York County.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 83 is closed in both directions between Exit 8 for Glen Rock and Exit 10 for Loganville.

Emergency dispatchers say multiple injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates. 

