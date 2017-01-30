Restaurant owner refuses to apologize for racial slur

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The owner of a Lebanon County restaurant refused to apologize Monday for using a racial slur toward a black customer.

Chris Behney says a Lebanon Valley College student and his friend were acting rowdy in Just Wing It, in Annville Township. He says when the student used the slur, he only repeated it.

“We didn’t come here to apologize. We’re here to tell our side of the story,” Behney said at a news conference Monday.

Ricky Bugg Jr., a junior at Lebanon Valley College, says he and a friend were waiting for their order Jan. 22 when Behney used the slur and told him he didn’t need their business. Bugg says Behney also told him he can say whatever he wants now that Donald Trump is President.

“There’s no apologies, you have it misconstrued,” Behney told a reporter. “You’re fake news. This is just fake news.”

Annville police Chief Bernard Dugan said Friday that the incident at Just Wing It is concerning, but it doesn’t warrant criminal charges. Police had been investigating Bugg for disorderly conduct and the owner for ethnic intimidation.

During the news conference, Behney told Gregg Krikorian, LVC’s vice president of student affairs, to leave the restaurant. Behney blamed the college for what he called a “smear campaign.”

