Restaurant owner accused of using racial slur to speak publicly

The owner of a Lebanon County restaurant accused of using a racial slur plans to talk about the incident for the first time publicly.

The owner of Just Wing It in Annville has organized a press conference Monday.

Lebanon Valley College student Ricky Bugg said the owner used the slur and threw both he and his friend out of the restaurant.

Police said witnesses corroborated Bugg’s story, but police determined charges could not be filed.

