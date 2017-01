A public hearing will be held Monday to talk about raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $15 an hour.

Last week, state Rep. Patty Kim proposed raising the minimum wage at $12 an hour starting July 1st. The wage would be raised by 50 cents every year, ultimately reaching $15 dollars in the year 2023.

Kim hopes to introduce the bill early next month. Monday’s hearing will take place at 2pm the YWCA on Market Street in Harrisburg.

