PSP investigate Shippensburg fraud case

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a possible scam in Cumberland County.

According to authorities, a Boiling Springs woman was contacted by people last week who identified themselves as FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies. The victim said the callers pressured her into giving them her credit card information to purchase gift cards.

The victim’s losses were not released.

Anyone with information concerning this case can contact the PSP Carlisle barracks at 717-249-2121.

