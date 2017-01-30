Police investigating after ammo found at Hempfield High School

WHTM Staff Published:
school_crossing

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say despite the ammunition that was found outside of Hempfield High School Monday morning, students and staff were never in any danger.

East Hempfield Township police were called around 10:45 a.m. to the school on Stanley Ave. for a report of ammunition found outside of the school building.

Investigators say they have identified the source of the ammunition and when it was left behind. No weapons were said to have been brought to the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

