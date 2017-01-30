Penn State Health: Medical Inventions Built to Save Lives

Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute is located on the campus of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, a leading academic medical center located in Hershey, Pa. With a team of more than 50 physicians and surgeons, Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute treats common to complex heart and vascular conditions and has received Joint Commission accreditation for its heart failure program and for the program to implant left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) as destination therapy in patients with end stage heart failure.

These diseases and conditions related to the structure of the heart that have been around forever. The dfference is that now there are catheter-based interventions that make treatment options available to patients who may not have had options earlier. For example, years ago, if a patient had a malfunctioning heart valve, open-heart surgery was the only option. Many such patients were too sick or too old to survive open-heart surgery, so there was nothing that could be done.

Dr. Mark Kozak, interventional cardiologist, was here to tell us more.

