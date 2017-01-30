PA lawmaker supports Trump refugee policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/Adams) is offering support for President Donald Trump’s executive action on refugee immigration.

“We count on our President to keep us safe,” said Regan. “And I think our President is doing exactly what we elected him to do, and I’m with it one-hundred-percent.”

Regan spoke in favor of the Trump policy Monday, offering a different perspective than the groups of protesters that appeared over the weekend at American airports and Washington, DC. The first term senator says those who claim religious discrimination are ignoring the important national security component of the action.

“I think saying that it’s a Muslim ban, I think is disingenuous. And its fake news, quite frankly. Because there’s 190 other countries that have Muslims that aren’t part of this,” added Regan. “Some people just don’t want to admit it, or realize that we’re at war. Islamic terror is a real possibility, and I think he’s (Trump) taken prudent steps to make Americans safer.”

Regan, who represents Cumberland and Adams Counties, says he hasn’t been contacted personally by anyone in his district who is personally impacted by the refugee policy.

