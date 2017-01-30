No injuries reported in Schuylkill County airplane crash

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo coutesy: Dennis Seroskie
Photo coutesy: Dennis Seroskie

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – No injuries were reported after an airplane crash Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

According to a Schuylkill County 911 dispatcher, a twin-engine airplane had mechanical issues and went down just after 2 p.m. in Foster Township.

The crash scene was in the 1800 block of Sunbury Road, a bit north of the Schuylkill County Airport.

Two people in the airplane refused EMS treatment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s