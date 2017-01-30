No injuries reported in Schuylkill County airplane crash

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – No injuries were reported after an airplane crash Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

According to a Schuylkill County 911 dispatcher, a twin-engine airplane had mechanical issues and went down just after 2 p.m. in Foster Township.

The crash scene was in the 1800 block of Sunbury Road, a bit north of the Schuylkill County Airport.

Two people in the airplane refused EMS treatment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...