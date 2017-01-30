Multimedia Journalist

WHTM-TV/abc27 is searching for a Multi-Media Journalist. This is an awesome opportunity to work with a great team at the number 1 multi-platform news operation in Pennsylvania’s beautiful state capital! We are looking for a winning reporter who thrives off of beating the competition on all platforms every single day. Our reporters are aggressive, always networking and building sources, developing stories that can only be seen on our platforms. If you are a reporter who relies on press releases and newspapers for your story ideas, this newsroom is not for you. You must demonstrate why strong enterprise, process reporting and active live shots are critical skills for a winning television journalist. We want someone who understands that we are no longer just a TV station. We are the digital leader in our market and require our team to use social media platforms to engage our audience. Our reporters put just as much emphasis on content for our digital platforms as they do on our newscasts. Candidates for this position should have shooting/editing experience and thrive working alone. We also may include regular newscast producing responsibilities in this role, producing designated newscasts each week. Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers

Search careers at Former Media General (Job ID: HTM-000078)

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO NEWS DIRECTOR DAVE JONES AT djones@abc27.com.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

