Light snow for the Tuesday morning commute

A fast moving snow squall occurred early Monday afternoon and produced a coating to one inch of snow in spots. The reduced visibility from the squall had a much greater impact for travelers and was blamed for several accidents. As we move deeper into the evening, any remaining snow showers will be weakening, with some brief clearing before another system arrives by Tuesday morning.

An Alberta Clipper system will provide several hours of light snow showers between 3am and 10am Tuesday morning. We expect many areas to receive a coating of snow, but locations north of Harrisburg could see an inch of new snow for the morning commute. Check in with Meteorologist Brett Thackara Tuesday morning to see if the snow could have an impact on your morning commute.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

