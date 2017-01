LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 31-year-old Cumberland County man is facing charges after police say he strangled a woman.

Zachary Aaron Way has been charged with strangulation and simple assault regarding Sunday night’s incident at a home on Bossler Ave. in Lemoyne.

Officers called to the scene say Way also caused other minor injuries.

Way was arrested at the scene and taken to Cumberland County Prison.

