Lancaster man wanted in stabbing incident

By Published:
Andrew Illingsworth (submitted)
Andrew Illingsworth (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing another man during a fight.

Andrew Illingsworth is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for the incident Sunday night in the 600 block of Rockland Street, city police said.

Illingsworth is accused of stabbing the 58-year-old man in the back and then kicking him in the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s