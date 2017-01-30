Lancaster man wanted in stabbing incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing another man during a fight.

Andrew Illingsworth is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for the incident Sunday night in the 600 block of Rockland Street, city police said.

Illingsworth is accused of stabbing the 58-year-old man in the back and then kicking him in the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...